BRACIGLIANO. ANTONIO RESCIGNO: “IL NOSTRO IMPEGNO PER LE FAMIGLIE, IL NUOVO MICRONIDO”

Redazione Agenda Politicadai Comuni

C’è anche un micronido, in grado di accogliere 23 bambini, nel lungo elenco delle opere pubbliche realizzate, nell’arco degli ultimi 10 anni, dal sindaco di Bracigliano Antonio Rescigno.

