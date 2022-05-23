CASTEL SAN GIORGIO. COPPOLA: “ACCORDI CON LANZARA ? VOCI PER CREARE CONFUSIONE”

Redazione Agenda Politicadai Comuni

Antonino Coppola, candidato sindaco per il Comune di Castel San Giorgio con la lista Civica per Castel San Giorgio, interviene per smentire le voci su di un presunto accordo tra la sua lista e quella di Paola Lanzara.

Related Posts

23 Maggio, 2022

CASTEL SAN GIORGIO. MENA PASCARIELLO: “MAGGIORE ATTENZIONE PER LE MAMME CHE LAVORANO”

23 Maggio, 2022

SALERNO. VINCENZO NAPOLI: “GRAZIE A IERVOLINO, ORA IL MEGLIO DEVE ANCORA VENIRE”

22 Maggio, 2022

SOLOFRA. MICHELA GUARINO: “CON D’URSO PER DARE UN FUTURO AI NOSTRI FIGLI”