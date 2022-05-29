BRACIGLIANO. GIOVANNI CARDAROPOLI: “UN NUOVO PARCO CON COLLABORAZIONE PUBBLICO-PRIVATO”

Un nuovo Parco, nel cuore del Comune di Bracigliano, realizzato grazie alla collaborazione tra pubblico e privato: ad annunciarlo è Giovanni Cardaropoli, candidato alla carica di Consigliere Comunale nella Lista Radici con Franco Angrisani Sindaco.

