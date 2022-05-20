ROSARIA CHECHILE (PD): “DE LUCA E CARFAGNA LITIGANO, COMUNI A RISCHIO FONDI PNRR”

Rosaria Chechile interviene sullo scambio di accuse, a distanza, tra il Presidente della Regione Vincenzo De Luca ed il Ministro per il Sud Mara Carfagna, dicendosi preoccupata per il futuro dei fondi PNRR per i Comuni della Provincia di Salerno.

