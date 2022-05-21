CASTEL SAN GIORGIO. DOMENICO RESCIGNO: “COMMERCIO E VIABILITA’, PRIORITA’ CON PAOLA LANZARA”

Redazione Agenda Politicadai Comuni

Il Commercio e la Viabilità al centro della prossima azione di governo con il Sindaco Paola Lanzara: sono questi due degli obiettivi indicati da Domenico Rescigno, candidato al Consiglio Comunale nella lista Impegno Civico a Castel San Giorgio.

Related Posts

21 Maggio, 2022

BRACIGLIANO. ANTONIO RESCIGNO: “IL NOSTRO IMPEGNO PER LE FAMIGLIE, IL NUOVO MICRONIDO”

21 Maggio, 2022

MERCATO SAN SEVERINO. ANTONIO SOMMA FA IL PIENONE PER APERTURA CAMPAGNA ELETTORALE

21 Maggio, 2022

SALERNO. CATELLO LAMBIASE (M5S): “APPROSSIMAZIONE SU MAXI SCHERMO IN PIAZZA”