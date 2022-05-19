CASTEL SAN GIORGIO. DOMENICO RESCIGNO: “GIOVANI, I MIEI PROGETTI CON PAOLA LANZARA”

Redazione Agenda Politicadai Comuni

Un progetto dedicato ai giovani del Comune di Castel San Giorgio: a lanciarlo è Domenico Rescigno, candidato al consiglio comunale nella lista Impegno Civico con Paola Lanzara Sindaco.

Related Posts

19 Maggio, 2022

NOCERA INFERIORE. MARRO E DE MARTINO: “ORA DE MAIO PROMETTE MILIONI DI EURO PER MONTEVESCOVADO”

19 Maggio, 2022

PAGANI. ARRIVANO I SOSTEGNI COMUNALI PER IL PAGAMENTO DELLA TARI 2022

18 Maggio, 2022

BRACIGLIANO. ANTONIO RESCIGNO, 10 ANNI DA SINDACO RACCONTATI IN UN LIBRO