SOLOFRA. ANTONELLO D’URSO PRESENTA ALLA CITTA’ LA LISTA DI SOLOFRA LIBERA

Una mattinata tra la gente per Antonello D’Urso e per i candidati della Lista Solofra Libera che, questa mattina, si sono presentati ufficialmente alla città.
Una mattinata tra la gente per Antonello D’Urso e per i candidati della Lista Solofra Libera che, questa mattina, si sono presentati ufficialmente alla città.
|Cookie
|Durata
|Descrizione
|_GRECAPTCHA
|5 months 27 days
|This cookie is set by the Google recaptcha service to identify bots to protect the website against malicious spam attacks.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-advertisement
|1 year
|Set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin, this cookie is used to record the user consent for the cookies in the "Advertisement" category .
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|CookieLawInfoConsent
|1 year
|Records the default button state of the corresponding category & the status of CCPA. It works only in coordination with the primary cookie.
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.
|Cookie
|Durata
|Descrizione
|__gads
|1 year 24 days
|The __gads cookie, set by Google, is stored under DoubleClick domain and tracks the number of times users see an advert, measures the success of the campaign and calculates its revenue. This cookie can only be read from the domain they are set on and will not track any data while browsing through other sites.
|_ga
|2 years
|The _ga cookie, installed by Google Analytics, calculates visitor, session and campaign data and also keeps track of site usage for the site's analytics report. The cookie stores information anonymously and assigns a randomly generated number to recognize unique visitors.
|_gat_gtag_UA_20933377_1
|1 minute
|Set by Google to distinguish users.
|_gid
|1 day
|Installed by Google Analytics, _gid cookie stores information on how visitors use a website, while also creating an analytics report of the website's performance. Some of the data that are collected include the number of visitors, their source, and the pages they visit anonymously.
|Cookie
|Durata
|Descrizione
|IDE
|1 year 24 days
|Google DoubleClick IDE cookies are used to store information about how the user uses the website to present them with relevant ads and according to the user profile.
|test_cookie
|15 minutes
|The test_cookie is set by doubleclick.net and is used to determine if the user's browser supports cookies.