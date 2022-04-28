SOLOFRA. I RIONI DIMENTICATI DALL’AMMINISTRAZIONE, ANTONELLO D’URSO A TURCI CASTELLO

Redazione Agenda Politicadai Comuni

Continua il tour del candidato sindaco per le prossime comunali del 12 Giugno a Solofra Antonello D’Urso: tappa nella zona di Turci Castello dove D’Urso ha presentato una serie di iniziative per riqualificare il territorio.

Related Posts

28 Aprile, 2022

BELLIZZI. ANGELO MADDALO: “BIVIO PRATOLE, UNA ZONA ORAMAI PRIVA DI TUTTO”

28 Aprile, 2022

SIANO. 29 APRILE, CONSIGLIO COMUNALE: CITTADINANZA ONORARIA PER IL QUESTORE FICARRA

28 Aprile, 2022

CASTEL SAN GIORGIO. ANTONINO COPPOLA: “FRAZIONE LANZARA, STORIA E GIOVANI DIMENTICATI”