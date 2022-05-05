CASTEL SAN GIORGIO. PAOLA LANZARA: “5 MAGGIO, DATA IMPORTANTE. IL NOSTRO IMPEGNO PER SICUREZZA TERRITORIO”

Anche il Comune di Castel San Giorgio ricorda il 5 Maggio del 1998: Paola Lanzara, Sindaco del comune di Castel San Giorgio, sottolinea l’impegno dell’amministrazione comunale, negli ultimi 5 anni, per la messa in sicurezza del territorio.

