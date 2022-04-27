PELLEZZANO. IL SINDACO MORRA CONSEGNA UN NUOVO PARCHEGGIO ALLA CITTADINANZA

Pellezzano Centro dalla giornata di ieri ha a disposizione un nuovo parcheggio: a consegnare alla cittadinanza, nella zona di Via E. A. Mario, il sindaco del centro della Valle dell’Irno Francesco Morra.

