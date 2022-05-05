GIORGIA MELONI (FDI): “RIFORMA FISCALE E’ LA PATRIMONIALE DI ENRICO LETTA”

 “La riforma del catasto altro non è che la patrimoniale mascherata che voleva Enrico Letta, non cadiamo dal pero”: lo ha detto la leader di Fratelli d’Italia, Giorgia Meloni, arrivando al Beauty Village della Milano Beauty Week.

