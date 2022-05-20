OVERCAR SALERNO: RIPARTONO GLI INCENTIVI SU ELETTRICO, ECCO COME COMPRARE YO-YO

Ripartono gli incentivi per l’acquisto delle vetture elettriche, ripartono gli incentivi da Overcar Salerno per l’acquisto di Yo-Yo, la macchina elettrica che puo’ essere guidata già dai 16 anni.

