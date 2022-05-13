CASTEL SAN GIORGIO, COMUNALI 2022. ECCO TUTTI I NOMI DEI CANDIDATI ALLA CARICA DI SINDACO

Il Comune di Castel San Giorgio è chiamato, il prossimo 12 Giugno, al rinnovo del Consiglio Comunale ed alla scelta del nuovo sindaco. Ecco i nomi dei candidati alla carica di primo cittadino.

ARTICOLO IN AGGIORNAMENTO 

