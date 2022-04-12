BELLIZZI. ANGELO MADDALO: “PERIFERIE ABBANDONATE E DIMENTICATE DA QUESTA AMMINISTRAZIONE”

Redazione Agenda Politicadai Comuni

Angelo Maddalo, Consigliere Comunale di minoranza a Bellizzi, rilancia il temo dello stato di abbandono e di degrado in cui si trovano molte zone periferiche del centro della Piana del Sele.

