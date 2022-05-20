CASTEL SAN GIORGIO. BIAGIO APOSTOLICO: “IN CAMPO CON LA COERENZA DI ANTONINO COPPOLA”

Redazione Agenda Politicadai Comuni

I giovani in campo per la campagna elettorale del Comune di Castel San Giorgio: nella lista Civica per Castel San Giorgio, a sostegno della candidatura di Antonino Coppola alla carica di Sindaco, c’è anche il 21enne Biagio Apostolico.

Related Posts

20 Maggio, 2022

SCAFATI. IL SINDACO CRISTOFORO SALVATI SCRIVE AL PREFETTO PER ESALAZIONI FIUME SARNO

19 Maggio, 2022

CASTEL SAN GIORGIO. SABATO 21 MAGGIO APRE IL COMITATO ELETTORALE DI ANTONINO COPPOLA

19 Maggio, 2022

CASTEL SAN GIORGIO. DOMENICO RESCIGNO: “GIOVANI, I MIEI PROGETTI CON PAOLA LANZARA”