CASTEL SAN GIORGIO. DOMENICO RESCIGNO: “ORGOGLIOSO DI CANDIDARMI CON PAOLA LANZARA”

La carica dei giovani, la carica dei volti nuovi all’interno della lista Impegno Civico, in campo a Castel San Giorgio, per sostenere la candidatura a sindaco di Paola Lanzara. Tra i nomi in campo anche quello di Domenico Rescigno.

