CASTEL SAN GIORGIO. GIUSTINA GALLUZZO: “ANCHE QUEST’ANNO AL FIANCO DI PAOLA LANZARA”

Redazione Agenda Politicadai Comuni

Giustina Galluzzo, assessore alle Politiche Sociali del Comune di Castel San Giorgio, conferma la sua candidatura, anche per le Comunali 2022, nella lista Impegno Civico al fianco del sindaco uscente Paola Lanzara.

