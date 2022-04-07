ANTONIO ILARDI: “TURISMO, SEGNALI POSITIVI. BENE RITORNO CROCIFISSO IN CENTRO STORICO”

Antonio Ilardi, Patron del Polo Nautico, guarda con fiducia alle prossime settimane perchè arrivano segnali incoraggianti per il turismo in città, ma anche in tutta la Provincia di Salerno.

