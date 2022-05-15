BRACIGLIANO. GIOVANNI CARDAROPOLI: “FONDI 219, ECCO COME ABBIAMO AIUTATO LA NOSTRA ECONOMIA”

I fondi della Legge 219 sono stati utili per rilanciare l’economia sul territorio del Comune di Bracigliano. Ad annunciarlo è l’assessore comunale Giovanni Cardaropoli, oggi candidato alle Comunali 2022 con la lista di Franco Angrisani Sindaco.

