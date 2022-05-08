CASTEL SAN GIORGIO. FRATELLI D’ITALIA SOSTIENE LA CANDIDATURA DI ANTONINO COPPOLA

C’è anche Fratelli d’Italia a sostenere la candidatura a sindaco di Castel San Giorgio di Antonino Coppola: la conferma arriva dal Portavoce Cittadino Michele Salvati, candidato al Consiglio Comunale nella Civica per Castel San Giorgio.

