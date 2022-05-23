PELLEZZANO. AL VIA LA DISTRIBUZIONE DELLE BUSTE PER RACCOLTA DIFFERENZIATA

E’ iniziata dalla frazione di Cologna la distribuzione periodica delle buste per la raccolta differenziata che il Comune garantisce a tutti i cittadini, a titolo completamente gratuito.

