PROVINCIA DI SALERNO. FRANCESCO MORRA: “MUSEI APERTI IL 25 APRILE ED IL 1 MAGGIO”

Francesco Morra, Consigliere Provinciale delegato ai Beni Archeologici e Culturali, conferma che in Provincia di Salerno, per i fine settimana del 25 Aprile e del 1 Maggio i musei ed i principali siti di attrazione turistica resteranno aperti.

