ALLARME CRIMINALITA’ A NOCERA INFERIORE. MARTEDI’ 26 VISITA DELL’ASSESSORE MORCONE

Redazione Agenda Politicadai Comuni

L’assessore regionale alla Legalità Mario Morcone sarà martedi’ 26 aprile in visita istituzionale a Nocera Inferiore, insieme al Procuratore della Repubblica Antonio Centore, dopo gli episodi di criminalità che hanno interessato il centro dell’Agro.

